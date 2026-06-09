'Peddi' director clears air on Janhvi Kapoor controversy

Director's response

'I have always had immense respect for women'

In response to the backlash, Sana earlier issued an apology on X. He wrote, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character." "If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize." Despite these controversies, Peddi has earned nearly ₹250 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.