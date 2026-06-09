'Peddi' director clears air on Janhvi Kapoor controversy
What's the story
Amid the controversy over the hypersexualization of Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, its director Buchi Babu Sana has admitted that a few shots turned misleading. The scenes in question were part of Achiyyamma's (Kapoor) storyline and her romantic arc with Ram Charan's titular character. The director said they have now removed those scenes from the film's final cut following backlash.
Director's perspective
'I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it'
Sana told Screen, "In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor's track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story." He further explained, "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi (Charan) comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills." "I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere," Sana added.
Controversy
What was the controversy all about?
Following the release of Peddi last week, many viewers criticized the portrayal of Kapoor's character. They felt the camera lingered too much on her physical appearance without developing her character or role in the story. The romance between Achiyyamma and Peddi also drew criticism, especially in scenes where Peddi expresses interest despite her initial reluctance. A later scene where he kisses her during a power cut without her consent sparked major controversy.
Director's response
'I have always had immense respect for women'
In response to the backlash, Sana earlier issued an apology on X. He wrote, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character." "If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize." Despite these controversies, Peddi has earned nearly ₹250 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.