OTT alert: Ram Charan's 'Peddi' out on Netflix
What's the story
The sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is now streaming on Netflix. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam with English subtitles. The movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
Streaming details
Runtime and language details
The OTT version of Peddi has been trimmed to a runtime of three hours and five minutes, slightly shorter than the theatrical version. It also includes some newly added scenes, per 123Telugu. The Hindi version is yet to arrive on the platform, with an official update still awaited. The film was released in theaters on June 4.
Film synopsis
Story of 'Peddi'
Peddi follows the journey of a tribal athlete who overcomes prejudice and injury to become a para-athlete. His success brings pride to his village and ignites change in grassroots sports. It has reportedly emerged as Tollywood's highest-grossing movie of the year with over ₹400cr in global collections. The music is by AR Rahman.