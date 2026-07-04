Ram Charan's 'Peddi' to hit Netflix on July 9
What's the story
The blockbuster Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be available on Netflix from July 9. The sports action drama has been a massive hit in the Telugu states, emerging as Tollywood's highest-grossing film of the year with over ₹400cr in global collections. However, it underperformed in international markets. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
Film's ensemble
Other cast members and crew of the film
Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Jagapathi Babu, and Tarak Ponnappa, among others. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Kapoor plays the female lead while Shruti Haasan appears in a special dance number. The movie will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, while the Hindi version will reportedly premiere in August.
Film's storyline
Story of 'Peddi'
Peddi follows its titular protagonist, played by Charan, who lives in a remote tribal village deprived of basic rights and an official identity. Determined to earn respect for his people and secure a legitimate railway stop for the village, Peddi turns to sports. The movie courted controversy over the portrayal of Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, and many viewers felt she was heavily sexualized. Ultimately, Sana apologized and edited the problematic scenes.