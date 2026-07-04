Ram Charan's 'Peddi' to hit Netflix on July 9

Film's storyline

Story of 'Peddi'

Peddi follows its titular protagonist, played by Charan, who lives in a remote tribal village deprived of basic rights and an official identity. Determined to earn respect for his people and secure a legitimate railway stop for the village, Peddi turns to sports. The movie courted controversy over the portrayal of Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, and many viewers felt she was heavily sexualized. Ultimately, Sana apologized and edited the problematic scenes.