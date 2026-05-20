'Peddi' trailer previews countryside wrestling and cricket drama June 4

Charan praises Divyenndu's gangster vibe

At the launch event, Charan couldn't stop praising Divyenndu's "gangster" vibe and unique style: he said Divyenndu "has got a swag, he has got his own way."

Charan even gave a shoutout to films like Sultan and Dangal for inspiring this project, which is already shaping up to be one of this year's most anticipated releases.