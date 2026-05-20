'Peddi' trailer previews countryside wrestling and cricket drama June 4
Entertainment
The trailer for Peddi just dropped, giving us a first look at Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Divyenndu in a story that blends wrestling and cricket with plenty of heart.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and set in the countryside, the film promises an emotional ride when it hits theaters on June 4 this year.
Charan praises Divyenndu's gangster vibe
At the launch event, Charan couldn't stop praising Divyenndu's "gangster" vibe and unique style: he said Divyenndu "has got a swag, he has got his own way."
Charan even gave a shoutout to films like Sultan and Dangal for inspiring this project, which is already shaping up to be one of this year's most anticipated releases.