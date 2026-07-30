Pednekar's Shiv temple visit during Sawan sparks online debate
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar's recent visit to a Shiv temple during Sawan sparked debate online after she posted photos and videos of her performing rituals.
Many focused on her outfit, black sunglasses, a black top, and jeans, questioning if it was appropriate for the occasion.
Pednekar silent amid sunglasses criticism
Comments like "Sunglasses utar ke pooja kar sakte the?" popped up, with some users feeling the visit looked more like a photoshoot than a religious act.
Bhumi hasn't responded yet. Just days before, she used her platform to raise awareness about Assam floods, earning praise from officials.
On screen, she recently starred in Prime Video's crime thriller Daldal as DCP Rita Ferreira.