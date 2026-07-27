Pednekkar joins Shetty, Rampal, Oberoi in 'The Pride of Bharat'

Bhumi Pednekkar is stepping into the role of Belawadi Mallamma, a warrior queen, in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film also features Rishab Shetty as Shivaji Maharaj, along with Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi. It's shaping up to be a star-studded tribute to courage and history.