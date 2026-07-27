Pednekkar joins Shetty, Rampal, Oberoi in 'The Pride of Bharat'
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekkar is stepping into the role of Belawadi Mallamma, a warrior queen, in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film also features Rishab Shetty as Shivaji Maharaj, along with Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi. It's shaping up to be a star-studded tribute to courage and history.
'The Pride of Bharat' in preproduction
This two-part period drama aims to bring the Maratha ruler's legacy to life, with a script by Rishi Virmani and music from Amit Trivedi (plus lyrics by Prasoon Joshi).
Preproduction is rolling now, and filming starts later this year.
Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is also set for another big project: he'll next be seen in the mythological epic Jai Hanuman, announced this year.