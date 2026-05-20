PEOPLE debuts trailer for Rash's 'Miss You, Love You' film
Entertainment
PEOPLE just debuted the trailer for Miss You, Love You, a new film from Oscar winner Jim Rash, landing May 29 on HBO and HBO Max.
The story follows Jamie (Andrew Rannells) as he helps Diane (Allison Janney), a widow arranging her husband's funeral.
Expect a heartfelt look at grief, messy family ties, and how unexpected friendships can form in tough times.
Rash based film on father's death
Jim Rash based the film on his own experience losing his father, making it feel personal and honest.
The title itself hints at complicated relationships: those moments where you miss someone but things aren't simple.
Shot in just 17 days near Albuquerque with a cast including Bonnie Hunt and Oscar Nunez, the movie's intimate vibe is boosted by Danny Moder's cinematography.