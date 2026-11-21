Periasamy's 'O.M: Operation Mole' opens ₹33.7cr worldwide Dhanush's best opening
Dhanush and Mammootty's new action thriller, O.M: Operation Mole, kicked off with a bang, earning ₹33.7 crore worldwide on its first day, Dhanush's best opening ever.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is already getting buzz for its strong start in Tamil Nadu, Telugu states, and even overseas.
'O.M: Operation Mole' 4th-biggest Kollywood opener
Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, it's now the fourth-biggest Kollywood worldwide opener of 2026, just behind recent hits from Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Suriya.
The story follows Dhanush as an undercover agent taking on a global smuggling ring alongside Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, whose role as a fierce police officer Nithya Reddy is earning special praise.
Even with mixed reviews from critics, the movie's unique plot and star power are drawing crowds.