'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Did Peter accidentally invent something dangerous?
What's the story
In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker may have inadvertently created a device that could significantly impact superpowered beings across the universe. The film shows Parker (Tom Holland) developing a universal inhibitor to control his own spider powers, which he later uses on Jean Grey (Sadie Sink). This technology then gets acquired by the Department of Damage Control (DODC), leading fans to speculate about its potential implications for mutants in future films.
Technology transfer
DODC modifies inhibitor to use against mutants
The DODC has modified Parker's inhibitor technology to toggle Grey's powers at will.
This modification could potentially be used against mutants, as the universal inhibitor works by suppressing DNA.
Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman), a key character in the film who escapes with knowledge of the device, reportedly has a history of hating mutants and forming an Anti-Mutant Militia in comic books.
Fan theories
Parker's 'Oppenheimer moment' in the MCU
Since the film's release, fans have debated the potential consequences of Parker's invention.
The fact that he only managed to create two inhibitors and Grey was able to overpower hers suggests that someone could reverse-engineer the technology.
Many see this as Parker's "Oppenheimer moment" in the MCU, where Spider-Man might have to deal with the consequences of inventing such a device.
Ethical implications
Ethical concerns about universal inhibitor's use
The creation of a universal inhibitor raises ethical questions about its use against superpowered individuals.
Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had warned Parker about the potential consequences of his invention, and MJ (Zendaya) had also advised him against creating a universal version of the technology.
The film leaves this narrative thread open for exploration in the upcoming films.
Given Avengers: Doomsday will feature the mutants aka the X-Men, the device might make a return there.