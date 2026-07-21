Phoolan Devi's biopic to premiere at TIFF 2026

Phoolan will be screened on September 16 at the Princess of Wales Theatre as part of the Special Presentations section.

The film is produced by Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kanwal Kohli, and Mehta under Namah Pictures.

It stars Sneha Kumari in the lead role with Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Prateek Pachori, Aakash Dahiya, and Dev Dutt Budholiya in supporting roles.