Pitt, de Ramon attend 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth'
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made a red carpet appearance together at the L.A. premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.
The couple, dating since 2022, showed off their coordinated looks (Pitt in navy with cool sunglasses, de Ramon in an elegant cream dress) as they walked hand-in-hand.
Pitt reprises Booth, film set 1977
Pitt is back as Cliff Booth, taking the story forward from Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Set in 1977, this film explores what happens to Booth after his encounter with the Manson family.
Directed by David Fincher and featuring Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan, Pitt describes it as more of an "episode" than a sequel.
Catch it in IMAX from November 25 or stream on Netflix starting December 23.