Pitt is back as Cliff Booth, taking the story forward from Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Set in 1977, this film explores what happens to Booth after his encounter with the Manson family.

Directed by David Fincher and featuring Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan, Pitt describes it as more of an "episode" than a sequel.

Catch it in IMAX from November 25 or stream on Netflix starting December 23.