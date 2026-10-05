Piyush Mishra questions Naseeruddin Shah's silence on Smit Machchhar's bravery
What's the story
Actor-writer Piyush Mishra has criticized veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for his recent participation in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Mumbai. The CJP, which has recently resumed its active protest politics, called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the demonstration at Shivaji Park on October 2. Following this event, Mishra shared a video on social media, asking Shah why the latter didn't praise Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who averted a mid-air crash recently.
Accusations
Mishra slammed Shah for his conversation with students
On a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the Indian Flydubai pilot fought off his co-pilot, who allegedly tried to crash the plane.
This incident aside, Mishra questioned Shah's silence on the police action during a recent student protest at Lovely Professional University (LPU).
"You were saying, 'These students have taught me as much as the NSD and FTII have taught me'...I don't know when these students became acting teachers."
"If you find it, please disclose it," Mishra added.
Personal experience
'When I asked you for help for Jharkhand, you...'
Mishra also shared his own experience of seeking help from Shah for ground relief in Jharkhand.
He claimed that instead of providing material support, Shah had sent him a poem.
"When I asked you for help for Jharkhand, you sent me a poem by a Pakistani poet. They didn't want a poem... They wanted flour, lentils, bread, jaggery, litti, and chokha," Mishra said.
Activism
Mishra had earlier rallied for students in Jharkhand
Mishra's comments come after his own active participation in student issues.
He had earlier traveled to Jharkhand to support protesting students, attending their demonstrations and questioning why the film industry was not more visibly supportive of their cause.
Neither Shah nor his representatives have responded to Mishra's video statement.
Protest escalation
CJP intensifies protest against Election Commission
Shah's appearance in Mumbai comes as the CJP intensifies its protest against the Election Commission.
The party has threatened a major protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 if the Chief Election Commissioner doesn't resign.
They also plan to expand their agitation to other major cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ranchi.
Meanwhile, the country is seeing multiple youth-led protests at this time.