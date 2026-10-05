Piyush Mishra questions Naseeruddin Shah's silence on Smit Machchhar's bravery 

On a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the Indian Flydubai pilot fought off his co-pilot, who allegedly tried to crash the plane.

This incident aside, Mishra questioned Shah's silence on the police action during a recent student protest at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

"You were saying, 'These students have taught me as much as the NSD and FTII have taught me'...I don't know when these students became acting teachers."

"If you find it, please disclose it," Mishra added.