MCU director to helm new 'Planet of the Apes' film

The next installment in the iconic Planet of the Apes franchise is happening, with Matt Shakman, director of Marvel 's Fantastic Four: First Steps , at the helm, reported Deadline. Josh Friedman, best known for writing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has been tapped to pen the new installment. Shakman will also produce it alongside longtime Apes producers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Plot details 'Apes' franchise continues with original story While specific plot details remain under wraps, the upcoming film will reportedly return to a planet where apes are the ruling species. Sources suggest it won't be a direct continuation of 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes but an original story developed by Shakman and Friedman. This new entry will be the 11th film in the franchise, following a mix of original and rebooted films since its inception in 1968.

Franchise overview Franchise has been a major success for 20th Century Studios The Planet of the Apes franchise, based on Pierre Boulle's novel, has been a major success for 20th Century Studios. The first movie, released by then-20th Century Fox in 1968, became one of the year's biggest hits and won a special Academy Award. It was followed by four sequels and two TV series. Tim Burton directed a remake in 2001, while the 2011 reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes spawned two sequels.

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