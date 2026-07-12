'Irreparable loss': PM Modi on legendary singer S Janaki's death

Family statement

Janaki's granddaughter confirmed the news on Instagram

Janaki's granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce her passing. "Dear everyone, It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki," she wrote. "She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family." "While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music."