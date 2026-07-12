'Irreparable loss': PM Modi on legendary singer S Janaki's death
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the death of legendary playback singer S Janaki, calling her passing an "irreparable loss" to the world of music and culture. In a post on X, PM Modi said Janaki's songs resonated across generations and captured every emotion with unmatched grace and versatility. "Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come," he added.
Twitter Post
Here's PM Modi's tweet
The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2026
Family statement
Janaki's granddaughter confirmed the news on Instagram
Janaki's granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce her passing. "Dear everyone, It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki," she wrote. "She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family." "While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music."
Career beginnings
Early life and passion for music
Born Sistla Janaki on April 23, 1938, in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, she developed a passion for music early in life. Her father was an Ayurvedic practitioner and teacher. Janaki made her stage debut at nine but never underwent formal classical training. Instead, she learned the basics of music from Nadaswaram exponent Paidiswamy. She was honored with four National Film Awards and reportedly recorded a whopping 48,000 songs.
Life achievements
Career and personal life
Janaki moved to Chennai in her twenties and began working with music composer R. Sudarsanam at AVM Studios. She made her playback singing debut with the 1957 Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu and recorded songs in 20 Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. She was married to V. Ramprasad in 1959, who supported her throughout her career until his death in 1997. Earlier this year, Janaki lost her son, Murali Krishna.