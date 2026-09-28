Political analyst Poonawalla enters 'Rise and Fall 2' reality TV
Entertainment
Shehzad Poonawalla, political analyst, is stepping into reality TV with Rise and Fall 2 on MX Player.
Inspired by what he calls a "divine intervention" after watching Hanuman Ansh, he's hoping to show that politicians can be real and relatable, not just wealthy, corrupt or entitled.
Poonawalla emphasizes authenticity over winning
Poonawalla wants to challenge stereotypes about politicians and connect with people beyond politics.
He says he's more interested in staying true to his values than playing games for the win, seeing the show as a way to highlight authenticity.
Rise and Fall 2 also features Swara Bhasker and Gautam Gulati, making it one to watch if you're curious about what happens when public figures step outside their usual roles.