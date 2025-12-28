Pooja Hegde's selfie with Vijay goes viral—here's why everyone's talking
Pooja Hegde just dropped a selfie with Thalapathy Vijay on Instagram, captioned "One last time" and a sad-face emoji.
Fans went wild, since it hints at their final film together as Jana Nayagan gears up for its big Pongal 2026 release—and with Vijay about to step into politics, the timing feels extra special.
Why this moment matters
The buzz isn't just about the selfie. Jana Nayagan's promotions are in full swing—in June, a 65-second glimpse released on Vijay's 51st birthday pulled in over 32 million views in a day.
The film, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj, has fans hyped.
Behind the scenes, there's been everything from grand song shoots to an emotional single sung by Vijay himself—so every new update is getting major attention right now.