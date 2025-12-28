Pooja Hegde's selfie with Vijay goes viral—here's why everyone's talking

Why this moment matters

The buzz isn't just about the selfie. Jana Nayagan's promotions are in full swing—in June, a 65-second glimpse released on Vijay's 51st birthday pulled in over 32 million views in a day.

The film, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj, has fans hyped.

Behind the scenes, there's been everything from grand song shoots to an emotional single sung by Vijay himself—so every new update is getting major attention right now.