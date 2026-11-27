Prabhas to resume 'Spirit' shoot directed by Vanga December 15
Prabhas is heading back to shoot his much-awaited cop-action film, Spirit, starting December 15.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie sees him as a police officer with "one bad habit."
He'll be filming just a few days before switching over to Fauzi, where he plays an Indian spy from the 1930s and 1940s.
'Spirit' Diwali 2027 'Fauzi' March 19
Spirit's release has been pushed from March to Diwali 2027. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Desai; fans got their first look at Prabhas's rugged cop style back in 2025.
Meanwhile, Fauzi is now set for March 19, 2027, so mark your calendars if you're a Prabhas fan!