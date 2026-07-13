Prabhas unveils 'Korean Kanakaraju' teaser praises Tej's look, wishes success
Prabhas just unveiled the teaser for Varun Tej's new Telugu horror-comedy, Korean Kanakaraju, and he's clearly a fan, "Varun looks fantastic in this one. Wishing the entire team a massive success on August 7th," he shared.
The film promises a wild mix of comedy, supernatural twists, and action, with Tej stepping into an offbeat superhuman role.
Kanagaraju gains powers Naik speaks Korean
The teaser introduces Kanagaraju (Tej), a hot-headed guy from Rayalaseema whose life flips when he finds a dragon-embossed vase that gives him superpowers.
There's also an international twist: Ritika Naik plays the Korean-speaking lead, and things get even wilder as Kanagaraju hints at being part of a Korean mafia.
Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi with music by Thaman, this quirky blend of horror and humor hits theaters August 7, 2026.