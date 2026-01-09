Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' lands in theaters, gets mixed buzz Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Prabhas's latest film, The Raja Saab, just dropped in cinemas this Friday. This time he's trying his hand at horror-comedy instead of his usual action roles.

Directed by Maruthi with a hefty ₹350 crore budget, the story centers on Raja Saab (Prabhas), who sets out to find his missing grandfather, only to discover supernatural secrets and hauntings tied to his family.