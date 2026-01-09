Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' lands in theaters, gets mixed buzz
Prabhas's latest film, The Raja Saab, just dropped in cinemas this Friday. This time he's trying his hand at horror-comedy instead of his usual action roles.
Directed by Maruthi with a hefty ₹350 crore budget, the story centers on Raja Saab (Prabhas), who sets out to find his missing grandfather, only to discover supernatural secrets and hauntings tied to his family.
Big cast and where to watch
The movie brings together stars like Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Zarina Wahab, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani. It pulled in over ₹6 crore on opening day during the Sankranthi weekend.
After theaters, you'll be able to catch it on JioHotstar.
Critics aren't impressed
Reviews from major Telugu outlets have mostly been lukewarm (2/5), pointing out weak writing and uneven tone—even though Prabhas's comic timing and some emotional moments with Wahab got a nod.
Overall: cool idea but slow pacing and a flat ending let it down.