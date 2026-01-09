Vidhu Vinod Chopra backs Gujarati hit 'Laalo' as it goes nationwide
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra just gave a rare shoutout to the Gujarati film Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which is now getting a Hindi release across India on January 9, 2026.
He admitted, "I make films, I don't review them. But this is the first time in my life that I am reviewing a film that I have not made."
Why's everyone talking about 'Laalo?'
Chopra shared he started watching Laalo late at night intending only 10-15 minutes, but ended up watching the entire film until 1am. He urged everyone to drop what they're doing and catch the film.
Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and starring Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi, Laalo follows a rickshaw driver whose life changes through faith and hope—a theme Chopra said is missing in today's time: hope.
The buzz: A ₹100cr milestone
Originally released in October 2025, Laalo became Gujarat's first ₹100 crore film thanks to strong word-of-mouth and family audiences.
Chopra made it clear his praise wasn't paid or promotional—he just genuinely loved the movie.