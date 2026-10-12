Prabhudeva to inaugurate Yuva Dasara 2026 as family celebrates
Entertainment
Prabhudeva, the well-known actor, choreographer, and director, is making a comeback to inaugurate Yuva Dasara 2026 after missing the festivities for the past five to six years.
He shared how much this festival means to him and his family, saying, "My mother, family members, and relatives know how important Mysuru Dasara is, and they are all overjoyed that I am here."
The event has always been special in his village near Mysuru.
Prabhudeva visits Suttur and Gavi mutts
Ahead of the celebration, Prabhudeva visited Shivarathri Deshikendra at Suttur Mutt and met Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara of Gavi Mutt, Koppal, for blessings and was personally invited by the Yuva Dasara Subcommittee.
Their warm welcome highlights his deep connection with the festival and its cultural significance in Mysuru.