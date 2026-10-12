Prabhudeva to inaugurate Yuva Dasara 2026 as family celebrates

Prabhudeva, the well-known actor, choreographer, and director, is making a comeback to inaugurate Yuva Dasara 2026 after missing the festivities for the past five to six years.

He shared how much this festival means to him and his family, saying, "My mother, family members, and relatives know how important Mysuru Dasara is, and they are all overjoyed that I am here."

The event has always been special in his village near Mysuru.