Prabhudeva to open Yuva Dasara 2026 at Uttanahalli with Loknath
Entertainment
Yuva Dasara 2026 is about to get started with a bang.
Prabhudeva will open the festival near the Jwalamukhi Tripura Sundari Temple on Ring Road at Uttanahalli.
The kickoff includes a live performance by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who composed the music for this year's official Yuva Dasara 2026 album song.
Five-day Yuva Dasara features major acts
This five-day fest is packed with big names: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy perform Wednesday, Sid Sriram on Thursday, Sandalwood Nights on Friday, and Jasmine Sandlas wraps things up Saturday.
The nearly 14-acre venue has top-notch sound and lighting, plus a food mela with over 100 stalls.
With police, CCTV, and drones keeping things safe, it is all set for music lovers to enjoy Mysuru's vibe and local talent.