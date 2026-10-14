Prakash Raj questions Delhi Jantar Mantar removal after CJP detentions

Actor Prakash Raj has spoken out after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The two are in five-day judicial custody after reportedly entering the area with a national flag.

In a video on X, Raj questioned why Jantar Mantar was removed as an official protest site and warned the government of consequences if the actions continue.