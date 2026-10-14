Prakash Raj questions Delhi Jantar Mantar removal after CJP detentions
Actor Prakash Raj has spoken out after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The two are in five-day judicial custody after reportedly entering the area with a national flag.
In a video on X, Raj questioned why Jantar Mantar was removed as an official protest site and warned the government of consequences if the actions continue.
Prakash Raj emphasizes protest spaces
Raj emphasized that spaces like Jantar Mantar are vital for public expression, and shutting them down limits democracy.
He's been vocal about supporting citizen movements: he even joined a CJP protest in Bengaluru earlier.
His message: people should be able to speak up without fear, especially as concerns grow about shrinking democratic spaces in India.