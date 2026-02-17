Prakash Raj confirms playing 'maha Shiv bhakt' in 'Varanasi'
What's the story
Veteran actor Prakash Raj has revealed details about his role in the upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is set to release on April 7, 2027. "I am working in Rajamouli's Varanasi. I play Maha Shiva Bhakt in the film," Raj recently revealed in a media interaction.
Role speculation
Speculations about Raj's character and film's progress
There are also speculations that Raj will play the role of Babu's father in Varanasi. The film is currently 50% complete with plans to finish shooting by August this year, according to Rajamouli. Apart from Raj and Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in prominent roles in this mythological action drama.
Career update
Raj has 'Spirit' and 'Drishyam 3'
Raj has several high-profile films coming up, including Prabhas's Spirit and Drishyam 3. He recently completed a few schedules for Varanasi after being roped in for Ajay Devgn's Drishyam film. Despite rumors that the veteran actor was replacing known faces associated with the franchise, Raj confirmed he was not replacing anyone. Meanwhile, Varanasi is a big-budget venture by Rajamouli with Babu in the lead role.