Prakash Raj confirms playing 'maha Shiv bhakt' in 'Varanasi'

There are also speculations that Raj will play the role of Babu's father in Varanasi. The film is currently 50% complete with plans to finish shooting by August this year, according to Rajamouli. Apart from Raj and Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in prominent roles in this mythological action drama.

Career update

Raj has 'Spirit' and 'Drishyam 3'

Raj has several high-profile films coming up, including Prabhas's Spirit and Drishyam 3. He recently completed a few schedules for Varanasi after being roped in for Ajay Devgn's Drishyam film. Despite rumors that the veteran actor was replacing known faces associated with the franchise, Raj confirmed he was not replacing anyone. Meanwhile, Varanasi is a big-budget venture by Rajamouli with Babu in the lead role.