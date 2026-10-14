'Premada Oorali' crosses ₹50cr after rising from 60 shows
Entertainment
Premada Oorali has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office.
Released on September 25, 2026, it started with only 60 shows but quickly grew to over 1,200 in two weeks, thanks mostly to strong word-of-mouth and a real connection with viewers.
Director Kumar's rural family drama resonates
Directed by Manoj Kumar, the film stands out for its honest look at village life and heartfelt family stories.
Even with a mostly newcomer cast, except Rangayana Raghu, and limited visibility, its relatable storytelling has pulled in crowds across Karnataka and proven that genuine emotion can be a blockbuster all on its own.