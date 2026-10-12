'Premada Oorali' no OTT date, actor Sriram clarifies on Instagram
Entertainment
If you've been waiting to stream Premada Oorali, you'll have to hang on a bit longer.
Lead actor Sriram just cleared up the rumors on Instagram: the team is all-in on theaters right now, and there's no OTT release date yet.
He reassured fans that any digital release updates will come straight from their official channels.
'Premada Oorali' collects over 60 cr
The film is having a great third week, playing in more cinemas across Karnataka and pulling in over ₹60 crore at the Indian box office (with ₹50 crore net).
Directed by Manoj Kumar and featuring Rangayana Raghu and Tapaswini Poonacha alongside Sriram, Premada Oorali keeps drawing crowds with its steady theater run.