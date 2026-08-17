'Premalu' removed from JioHotstar ahead of Bollywood remake
What's the story
The acclaimed Malayalam film, Premalu, which became a sensation in Mollywood and also gained popularity beyond Kerala, has been removed from JioHotstar. The move comes as its Hindi remake, titled Prem Keetanu, is set to release on October 2. The decision is likely aimed at keeping the Hindi viewers intrigued regarding the storyline and plot developments.
Remake details
'Prem Keetanu' cast and crew
The Hindi remake of Premalu, titled Prem Keetanu, features Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, and Aafiya Sayed in lead roles.
The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films in collaboration with Phars Films. Bhavana Studios holds the official rights to the film.
The promotional campaign for Prem Keetanu has started, and the teaser was released on Monday.
It introduces the central characters while also giving an insight into the movie's youth-centric setting.
'Premalu'
Meanwhile, here's what 'Premalu' is all about
Premalu starred Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, and Akhila Bhargavan.
It was directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.
The movie received critical acclaim and became the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 with over ₹100cr earnings.
A sequel was planned but has now been put on hold.