'Premalu' removed from JioHotstar ahead of Bollywood remake

The Hindi remake of Premalu, titled Prem Keetanu, features Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, and Aafiya Sayed in lead roles.

The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films in collaboration with Phars Films. Bhavana Studios holds the official rights to the film.

The promotional campaign for Prem Keetanu has started, and the teaser was released on Monday.

It introduces the central characters while also giving an insight into the movie's youth-centric setting.