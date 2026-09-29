Keerthy Suresh-Radhika Apte's 'Akka' gets release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated revenge thriller series Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, will premiere on Netflix on October 30. Bollywood Hungama reveals that the show is set in the 1980s and explores a matriarchal society in a fictional South Indian city. It follows two gangster queens whose rule is threatened by an outsider bringing an unseen danger.
Cast highlights
More about 'Akka'
Akka will be Suresh's debut on a streaming platform, where she will face off against Apte.
The show is directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty and includes Tanvi Azmi in a pivotal role.
The show is Yash Raj Entertainment's "biggest tentpole streaming project to date," having started production in November 2023.
Streaming partnership
Yash Raj Entertainment's 3rd series on Netflix
Akka is the third web series from Yash Raj Entertainment, the streaming division of Aditya Chopra's production house, to be released on Netflix India.
Their previous collaborations include The Railway Men with R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon, and Mandala Murders starring Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla.
The partnership is set to expand further with Tunnel Men, a thriller series based on the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation.