Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited 'Cold Case' to hit Amazon Prime directly?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 07:10 pm

Prithviraj Sukumaran's ‘Cold Case’ inching toward direct OTT release

Actor/director Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming investigative thriller Cold Case is reportedly inching toward a direct OTT release. Latest reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has already bagged the streaming rights of the much-anticipated Malayalam movie. However, a previous update had stated that the movie will drop on Amazon Prime after completing its run in the theaters. Makers haven't confirmed anything on this front yet though.

Details

Satellite rights have been bagged by Malayalam channel Asianet

In Cold Case, Sukumaran plays a cop. It has been helmed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak, marking his directorial debut. Apart from the digital rights, speculations also hinted at the satellite rights, which have been bagged by the Malayalam channel Asianet. But a previous FilmiBeat report had mentioned that makers will be releasing the police drama on big screens. That plan apparently stands canceled now.

About

Plot: Sukumaran solves a murder mystery in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

That same report noted that Amazon paid a "whopping price" to grab the rights. Quoting sources, the portal revealed that the project is nearly completed, with makers "currently busy with final touches." We might get an official update soon. Coming to the film, Sukumaran plays ACP Sathyajith IPS, who has to solve a murder mystery in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Aditi Balan is the female lead.

Premise

It was shot completely during the pandemic

Based on Srinath V Nath's script, this film would mark Balan's second Malayalam outing. Her role will be of a working woman, having a background in journalism. According to her, the superstar and she will have equal screen space. Notably, most of the shoot was done indoors, and only some sequences involved crowds. Hence, it was convenient to finish production amid the pandemic.

Releases

The 38-year-old was busy with shooting 'Kaduva' before

Sukumaran started shooting for Cold Case in November last year, which he had announced via an Instagram post. The project has been produced by Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed, and Anto Joseph. When Kerala went under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 38-year-old star was shooting for Kaduva, which is being helmed by Shaji Kailas. Filmmaker Jinu Abraham has written its script.