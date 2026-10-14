Priyadarshan declines 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Bhagam Bhag 2' sequels

Director Priyadarshan shared why he's not interested in making Bhagam Bhag 2 or Hera Pheri 3: he feels sequels should actually outdo the originals, and that's a tough bar to clear.

In his words, "That is why I never do sequels because the reason that you are doing part 2, it should be better than the part one, like with the Terminator franchise, where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn't do it. People always make a sequel when the first one really works, so if you don't better it, there is no value for the franchise," Priyadarshan said, so he decided to pass on Bhagam Bhag 2 and said Hera Pheri 3 will never be made.