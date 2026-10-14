Priyadarshan declines 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Bhagam Bhag 2' sequels
Director Priyadarshan shared why he's not interested in making Bhagam Bhag 2 or Hera Pheri 3: he feels sequels should actually outdo the originals, and that's a tough bar to clear.
In his words, "That is why I never do sequels because the reason that you are doing part 2, it should be better than the part one, like with the Terminator franchise, where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn't do it. People always make a sequel when the first one really works, so if you don't better it, there is no value for the franchise," Priyadarshan said, so he decided to pass on Bhagam Bhag 2 and said Hera Pheri 3 will never be made.
Priyadarshan exits 'Bhagam Bhag 2'
Known for his comedy hits, Priyadarshan recently scored big with Bhooth Bangla, though Haiwaan didn't do as well.
Even though Bhagam Bhag 2 was announced, he stepped away because he didn't think there was a fresh enough story.
He's all about sequels adding real value, kind of like what the Terminator series pulled off.