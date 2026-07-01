Priyadarshan exits 'Hera Pheri 3' and doubts film will release

Rawal quit, Kumar filed 25cr case

Hera Pheri 3 has been stuck in controversy for years. Paresh Rawal briefly quit despite a big offer, even returning his signing amount with interest.

Things got messier when Akshay Kumar's production house filed a ₹25 crore case over financial losses and scheduling problems.

With Priyadarshan gone and issues unresolved, fans might have to wait even longer to see Raju, Shyam, and Baburao together again.