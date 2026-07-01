Priyadarshan exits 'Hera Pheri 3' and doubts film will release
Entertainment
Director Priyadarshan has officially left Hera Pheri 3, telling HT City, "I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present."
He also admitted he doubts the film will ever release, given all the ongoing legal issues and personal conflicts behind the scenes.
Rawal quit, Kumar filed 25cr case
Hera Pheri 3 has been stuck in controversy for years. Paresh Rawal briefly quit despite a big offer, even returning his signing amount with interest.
Things got messier when Akshay Kumar's production house filed a ₹25 crore case over financial losses and scheduling problems.
With Priyadarshan gone and issues unresolved, fans might have to wait even longer to see Raju, Shyam, and Baburao together again.