Priyanka Chopra calls SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' an 'adventure'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas , the global icon, recently spoke about her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film Varanasi. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and features Mahesh Babu in the lead role. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , she praised Rajamouli as "one of India's most amazing and talented directors."

Film details 'I haven't done an Indian movie in 6-7 years' Chopra Jonas said, "I haven't done an Indian movie in 6-7 years." "I am now doing a movie called Varanasi, and it is directed by SS Rajamouli, who is one of India's most amazing and talented directors." "It's gonna be an adventure, I am very excited about it. We have shot it in IMAX format, and we have been filming it for 14 months."

Character details More about 'Varanasi' Rajamouli had previously revealed the title of the movie and introduced Babu's character, Rudhra. He was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands. Chopra Jonas will play Mandakini in the movie. It is expected to be released in April 2027. Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas was recently seen in The Bluff, set against the backdrop of the Cayman Islands with high-octane action sequences opposite Karl Urban.

