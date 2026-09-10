Priyanka reveals why she decided to back Aneet Padda's 'Hunkkaar'
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the executive producer of JioHotstar's upcoming series Hunkkaar: The Roar, recently spoke about her involvement in the project. In a statement to Variety India, she said that as a producer, she has always wanted to support stories that have something meaningful to say. "I am very proud to present Hunkkaar: The Roar with JioHotstar... I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me."
Filmmakers' vision
'I'm incredibly proud of what this entire cast & crew...'
Chopra Jonas also expressed her faith in the filmmakers behind Hunkkaar: The Roar, Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia.
She said, "A big part of what my production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, stands for is backing filmmakers with a distinct point of view and a bold vision."
"I'm incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and It's been a privilege to be a small part of this journey."
Series plot
More about 'Hunkkaar: The Roar'
Hunkkaar: The Roar is a gripping series that delves into the journey of a young woman who accuses a cult leader of assault.
The story unfolds through various perspectives, including the police investigation, courtroom, and media. Each perspective reveals its own version of the truth and stakes, highlighting larger forces at play.
The series stars Aneet Padda in the lead role with Fatima Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.
Release date
Everything to know about the series
The series, directed by Kapadia, Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia, will be released on September 25.
Alok Jain, Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business at JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios), also spoke about the series. He said it is "a story they believe strongly in - a gripping and layered narrative" that explores defiance and judgment through the journey of a young woman who refuses to back down.