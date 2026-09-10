Priyanka reveals why she decided to back Aneet Padda's 'Hunkkaar'

Chopra Jonas also expressed her faith in the filmmakers behind Hunkkaar: The Roar, Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia.

She said, "A big part of what my production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, stands for is backing filmmakers with a distinct point of view and a bold vision."

"I'm incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and It's been a privilege to be a small part of this journey."