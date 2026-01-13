Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings Bollywood glam to Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at the 83rd Golden Globes on January 12, sharing her look on Instagram, describing her experience as "A Golden Evening." She rocked a Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson and sparkled in Bvlgari jewelry.

Viral red carpet moment Arriving with Nick Jonas, Priyanka had a sweet viral moment when he was spotted fixing her hair.

Her accessories included a blue sapphire necklace (14.06 ct sapphire, over 24 ct diamonds), diamond rings, and earrings—all from Bvlgari.

Onstage crossover with BLACKPINK's Lisa Priyanka teamed up on stage with BLACKPINK's Lisa to present Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama, creating a rare Bollywood-meets-K-pop moment that got loud cheers from the crowd.