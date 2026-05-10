Priyanka Chopra receives Global Vanguard honor at Gold Gala

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honored with the Global Vanguard honor at the fifth Gold Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday. The event, hosted by Gold House, a nonprofit collective, celebrates Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders across various industries. Other honorees included Jet Li and Simu Liu , who received the Gold Legend award and Gold Mogul award, respectively.

Gala details Her outfit and statement on the achievement At the gala, Chopra Jonas wore a custom couture gown by Amit Aggarwal and Ami Patel. The outfit was made from a 20-year-old Chikankari sari, transformed into a modern silhouette that combined traditional embroidery with structured couture elements. Speaking to Variety India about her achievement, she said, "25 years sounds like a whole lifetime... I feel just feel very honored to be commemorated by my own people. That's pretty rad."

Career highlights Chopra Jonas's career achievements Chopra Jonas has spent over 25 years in showbiz. She became the first South Asian actor to lead an American network drama with Quantico and has since been a part of many global projects. Her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, has also supported regional and emerging storytellers. She was named on TIME 100 and Forbes's Most Powerful Women lists for her contributions.

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Career progression 'Fashion,' 'Bajirao Mastani': Chopra Jonas's popular works Chopra Jonas started her career after winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002) and later starred in several successful Bollywood films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bluffmaster!, Don, Fashion, Barfi!, and Bajirao Mastani. Her Hollywood career took off with Quantico, where she played an FBI agent. She later starred in The Bluff, Baywatch, and Isn't It Romantic, among others.

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