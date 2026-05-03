Priyanka Chopra Jonas to skip Met Gala 2026?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas , a regular at the Met Gala , will not be attending this year's event, reported Variety India. The 78th edition of the annual fundraising gala for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York is scheduled for May 4. Chopra Jonas will reportedly skip the event due to prior work commitments.

Upcoming event She'll be honored at another prestigious gala Chopra Jonas will be heading to Los Angeles for the Gold House Gold Gala on May 9, 2026. The event will take place at the Music Centre and is themed "A New Gold World." She will receive the Global Vanguard honor, which recognizes her 25-year-long career and cultural influence across both the Asia Pacific and Western entertainment industries. The award also acknowledges her efforts in promoting South Asian representation globally.

Past appearances Chopra Jonas's past Met Gala looks Chopra Jonas made her Met Gala debut in 2017 with Nick Jonas. They both wore Ralph Lauren, and her iconic beige trench coat look generated several memes due to its exaggerated tail. She has since attended the event sporadically, donning memorable outfits like a velvet burgundy gown with a hand-beaded gold-and-jewel-encrusted hood in 2018. This was followed by a silvery Dior Haute Couture gown for the "Notes on Camp" theme in 2019.

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