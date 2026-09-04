Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Priyanka Chopra named Karl Lagerfeld Prize ambassador
Priyanka Chopra named Karl Lagerfeld Prize ambassador
LVMH Prize ceremony will take place in Paris

Priyanka Chopra named Karl Lagerfeld Prize ambassador

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 04, 2026
02:25 pm
What's the story

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named an ambassador for the upcoming LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris. The event is scheduled to take place at the Fondation Louis Vuitton. She will be joined by Jennifer Lawrence, a Dior Ambassador, and Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund, a face of Louis Vuitton, as presenters. LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate.

Role details

Details about the prizes

Chopra Jonas will present the runner-up Karl Lagerfeld Prize, which is worth €2,00,000 ($2,32,460) and comes with one year of advice on sustainable development, communication, copyright and corporate legal aspects, marketing, manufacturing and brand financial management.

Lawrence will present the grand prize of €400,000 ($4,64,920) and mentorship by LVMH's teams.

Additional details

Sperbund's role in the event

Sperbund, a face of Louis Vuitton, will present the Savoir-Faire Prize, which also comes with a grant of €2,00,000 and a one-year mentorship.

The Thai actor and model will be part of the jury alongside the group's star designers, too.

This year's nine finalists for these awards include brands from Belgium, Sweden, France, Britain, Spain, Georgia, China, and Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career updates

Meanwhile, here's more on Chopra Jonas's upcoming projects

Chopra Jonas is currently busy with her upcoming action-adventure epic Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. She has been frequently visiting India for its shoot and has been teasing fans with glimpses from the film on social media.

The actor will also be seen in Bluefly, a sci-fi military action thriller directed by Nimrod Antal and co-starring Russell Crowe.

ADVERTISEMENT