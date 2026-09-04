Priyanka Chopra named Karl Lagerfeld Prize ambassador
What's the story
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named an ambassador for the upcoming LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris. The event is scheduled to take place at the Fondation Louis Vuitton. She will be joined by Jennifer Lawrence, a Dior Ambassador, and Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund, a face of Louis Vuitton, as presenters. LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate.
Role details
Details about the prizes
Chopra Jonas will present the runner-up Karl Lagerfeld Prize, which is worth €2,00,000 ($2,32,460) and comes with one year of advice on sustainable development, communication, copyright and corporate legal aspects, marketing, manufacturing and brand financial management.
Lawrence will present the grand prize of €400,000 ($4,64,920) and mentorship by LVMH's teams.
Additional details
Sperbund's role in the event
Sperbund, a face of Louis Vuitton, will present the Savoir-Faire Prize, which also comes with a grant of €2,00,000 and a one-year mentorship.
The Thai actor and model will be part of the jury alongside the group's star designers, too.
This year's nine finalists for these awards include brands from Belgium, Sweden, France, Britain, Spain, Georgia, China, and Kenya.
Career updates
Meanwhile, here's more on Chopra Jonas's upcoming projects
Chopra Jonas is currently busy with her upcoming action-adventure epic Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. She has been frequently visiting India for its shoot and has been teasing fans with glimpses from the film on social media.
The actor will also be seen in Bluefly, a sci-fi military action thriller directed by Nimrod Antal and co-starring Russell Crowe.