Producer Ali's 'O Saathi Re' premieres on Netflix December 4
Netflix is bringing a new romantic drama, O Saathi Re, on December 4.
Produced by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali, the series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal.
With its fresh take on love and relationships, it will premiere on Netflix this December 4.
Roshni torn between Karan and Pradyuman
The story centers on Roshni (Hydari), whose marriage to Karan (Tiwary) unravels as she develops feelings for Pradyuman (Rampal).
Imtiaz Ali calls it "a modern romantic show with a vintage heart," promising an honest look at messy relationships, self-discovery, and what it means to break free from old expectations.