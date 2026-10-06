Did 'Ramayan Katha' producer blame Team 'Ramayana' for poor run?
What's the story
Prakash Mahobiya, the producer of the recently released film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, has alleged that negative marketing tactics hurt the movie's performance. Speaking to India Today, he said that the film was unable to reach its target audience due to these tactics and will be re-released in cinemas. The movie stars Anjali Arora, Dev Sharma, and Rajneish Duggal in lead roles.
Allegations
'We never got a chance to reach our audience'
Mahobiya, a debutant producer, alleged that negative comments about his film were spread by YouTubers and influencers. He believes that competition around the Ramayan subject may have played a role.
"It was negative marketing throughout. We never got a chance to reach our audience," he said.
"The ones who watched our film really enjoyed it. But if they never got to see it, how will they even have an opinion?"
Rivalry
Mahobiya on suspecting 'Ramayana' makers' involvement
When asked if he suspected Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's team (makers of Ramayana) of spreading negative buzz, Mahobiya said, "I don't know for sure, but that's what we are being told."
He added that his project was announced before the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer on the same subject.
He said that by the time the latter was announced, his team had already begun shooting and was ready to release the film in theaters.
Film's future
Update on new release date
Mahobiya said his team had received positive feedback from audiences in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
Although a new release date hasn't yet been decided but the movie will return largely in its current form.
"We are learning; it's our first experience," he said.
"There is a lot of difference between our film and the other film that will arrive soon. But we are confident that, given a chance, people would have liked our film too."