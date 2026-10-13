Producers say PVR Inox's new fees replace VPF, cut shares
Entertainment
Film producers aren't happy with PVR Inox's latest fee proposals, saying they just swap out the old virtual print fee (VPF) for new charges that don't actually save them money.
The cinema chain has suggested either a fixed exhibition service charge per show or a revised revenue share capped at 7.5%.
But according to producers, both options mostly benefit the theaters and leave filmmakers with less.
Producers say ₹7,500 loss per ₹100,000
Producers point out these changes could cut their share of box office revenue from 50% down to 42.5%, which means losing ₹7,500 for every ₹100,000 earned, sometimes even more than what they paid under VPF.