Despite the low advance bookings, trade insiders believe that Yeh Prem Mol Liya is on track for a good start.

The film's music and trailers have created enough buzz to give it a net opening day start of ₹7-8 crore.

Even if things don't go as planned, the film should not open to less than ₹5 crore.

Positive word-of-mouth can push it past even ₹9 crore, according to some trade pundits, reported Hindustan Times.