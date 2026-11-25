'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' targets a healthy ₹8cr start
What's the story
Sooraj Barjatya's latest offering, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, is expected to have a solid opening at the box office. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, has reportedly sold over 10,000 tickets across India for its opening day by noon on Wednesday, two days ahead of release. This has resulted in a gross of nearly ₹30L. The number exceeds ₹50L when considering pre-sales for the entire weekend.
Box office potential
Film might even net ₹9 crore on opening day
Despite the low advance bookings, trade insiders believe that Yeh Prem Mol Liya is on track for a good start.
The film's music and trailers have created enough buzz to give it a net opening day start of ₹7-8 crore.
Even if things don't go as planned, the film should not open to less than ₹5 crore.
Positive word-of-mouth can push it past even ₹9 crore, according to some trade pundits, reported Hindustan Times.
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is reportedly made on a modest budget of ₹60 crore.
The film also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.
Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai.