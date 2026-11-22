Pugh discusses mental health, work limits at 2026 ELLE event
Florence Pugh, 30, is getting real about protecting her mental health in the film industry.
Speaking at the 2026 ELLE Women in Hollywood event, she shared that early advice from a mentor helped her learn to take breaks and set limits.
"I've tried to make sure that I'm a part of this journey, I'm controlling this schedule because otherwise you feel like you don't have control," Florence Pugh said.
Pugh addresses burnout, appearance rumors
Pugh has been open about how tough acting can be: she once had to ask for her first real vacation after feeling burned out. Roles like Midsommar took an emotional toll, making her realize the need for self-protection.
She's also addressed rumors about her appearance, saying changes are just part of turning 30 and living healthier, not surgery.
Through it all, Pugh keeps pushing for better self-care and more kindness both on set and online.