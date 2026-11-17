'Punjab Da Crorepati' 2026 opens for 15-30 Punjab residents ₹1Cr
Ready to put your knowledge to the test?
Punjab Da Crorepati 2026 is now open for registrations, giving Punjab residents aged 15-30 as of January 1, 2027, a shot at winning ₹1 crore.
Signing up is free: just head to the official website or grab the app from Google Play or Apple's App Store.
Registrations run Nov 14-28 2026
You can register between November 14 and 28, 2026. All you need is to complete your profile, complete the registration and identity verification process, and a mandatory mock or practice round before the official quiz.
The contest, announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has 11 rounds: nine online, then a physical round across all 23 districts of Punjab, and a grand finale.
Along with the big prize, four runners-up win ₹10 lakh each, and eight leaderboard toppers get ₹5 lakh each.
It's all about celebrating Punjab's history and culture, and maybe brushing up for your next exam too!