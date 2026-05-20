Yashinder 'gave everything up' for man who allegedly killed her

Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur (29), who went missing on May 13, was found dead in a canal in Punjab 's Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The police suspect that her boyfriend-fiance Sukhwinder Singh Sukha traveled from Canada to India via Nepal to murder her with the help of his aides. The two had reportedly known each other for nearly six years through social media.

Family's suspicion 'She left her singing career because of him' Kaur's family members believe that she refused to marry Sukha after learning that he was already married and had two children in Canada. Her cousin Maninderpal Singh told The Indian Express, "She gave up everything, her career, for this man, but he betrayed her." "She left her singing career because of him. She confined herself to the house. She stopped singing. And then he killed her."

Career decline Kaur had around 50 songs to her credit Kaur, who debuted at 18, had around 50 songs to her credit, including collaborations with popular Punjabi artists like Gippy Grewal and Bunty Bains. However, her family says she gradually withdrew from the profession and public life. Known as Inder Kaur in Punjabi music circles, she later worked independently and released several songs. But her social media activity had reduced significantly in recent years.

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Family's hopes She was planning a comeback, says cousin Kaur's family members said she had recently begun realizing that she was in a "toxic relationship" and was considering a return to music. Maninderpal said, "She knew it was a mistake to leave her career for a man. She was planning a comeback." "To keep herself busy, she started a boutique and began designing suits, but singing was her real passion."

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