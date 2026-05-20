Yashinder 'gave everything up' for man who allegedly killed her
What's the story
Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur (29), who went missing on May 13, was found dead in a canal in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The police suspect that her boyfriend-fiance Sukhwinder Singh Sukha traveled from Canada to India via Nepal to murder her with the help of his aides. The two had reportedly known each other for nearly six years through social media.
Family's suspicion
'She left her singing career because of him'
Kaur's family members believe that she refused to marry Sukha after learning that he was already married and had two children in Canada. Her cousin Maninderpal Singh told The Indian Express, "She gave up everything, her career, for this man, but he betrayed her." "She left her singing career because of him. She confined herself to the house. She stopped singing. And then he killed her."
Career decline
Kaur had around 50 songs to her credit
Kaur, who debuted at 18, had around 50 songs to her credit, including collaborations with popular Punjabi artists like Gippy Grewal and Bunty Bains. However, her family says she gradually withdrew from the profession and public life. Known as Inder Kaur in Punjabi music circles, she later worked independently and released several songs. But her social media activity had reduced significantly in recent years.
Family's hopes
She was planning a comeback, says cousin
Kaur's family members said she had recently begun realizing that she was in a "toxic relationship" and was considering a return to music. Maninderpal said, "She knew it was a mistake to leave her career for a man. She was planning a comeback." "To keep herself busy, she started a boutique and began designing suits, but singing was her real passion."
Family memories
Remembering Kaur, her career and personal life
Maninderpal fondly remembered Kaur's love for kunafa and ice cream. He said, "She would take all of us to popular ice-cream parlors in Ludhiana for kunafa." Bains, who launched Kaur in 2015, remembered her as a talented artist. "She was talented and had a melodious voice. She was also a good stage performer." Kaur had gone out to shop on May 13, after which she is suspected to have been abducted and ultimately killed by Sukha.