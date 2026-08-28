Puri's son says father never slapped Govinda on 'Do Qaidi'
Entertainment
Rajeev Puri, son of legendary actor Amrish Puri, has set the record straight about a long-standing Bollywood rumor.
He says his father never slapped Govinda on the sets of their 1989 film Do Qaidi, calling the story totally out of character for him.
Rajeev shared on a podcast, "Daddy would never do something like that," and suggested any distance between the actors was just professional.
'Do Qaidi' rumor's impact on relations
Do Qaidi was the only time Amrish Puri and Govinda worked together, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Farah, and Neelam Kothari.
Despite what people might have heard, Rajeev emphasized that this supposed incident may have affected their working relationship or their future collaborations.