Puri's son says father never slapped Govinda on 'Do Qaidi'

Rajeev Puri, son of legendary actor Amrish Puri, has set the record straight about a long-standing Bollywood rumor.

He says his father never slapped Govinda on the sets of their 1989 film Do Qaidi, calling the story totally out of character for him.

Rajeev shared on a podcast, "Daddy would never do something like that," and suggested any distance between the actors was just professional.