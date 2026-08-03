Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in 'Maharani' on Sony LIV
Huma Qureshi is returning as Rani Bharti for the fifth season of Sony LIV's hit political drama Maharani.
The series, created by Subhash Kapoor, has been a fan favorite since 2021, tracing Bharti's journey from homemaker to a powerful politician after her husband steps down as chief minister.
'Maharani' filming begins August 6
Season five starts filming on August 6, with Qureshi and the original cast coming back.
She'll pause briefly to promote her upcoming project Toxic before wrapping up Maharani.
No word yet on new cast or plot twists, but producers are aiming for an early 2027 release if things stay on track.
'Maharani' shifted to national politics
Over four seasons, Maharani has shifted from state-level intrigue to national politics.
Last season saw Bharti facing a major scandal and passing leadership to her daughter.
The show's realistic storytelling and Qureshi's award-winning performance have made it one of India's top political dramas.