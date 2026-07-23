Madhavan addresses student protests after backlash; warns of 'vested interests'
What's the story
Actor R Madhavan, who is also the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has finally responded to the ongoing student protests over alleged irregularities in medical entrance examinations. His statement comes after FTII students criticized him for not speaking out publicly on these issues. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demand greater transparency in examinations, stronger safeguards against paper leaks, and accountability from those in charge of education.
Statement details
'Every student deserves an education system that is fair'
In a detailed Instagram post, Madhavan expressed his support for a fair education system. He called for strict action against those responsible for examination irregularities.
The actor said, "Every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent and built on merit."
He added that he understood the concern and disappointment felt by students and parents following the controversy.
Government appeal
Actor urges government to take decisive action
Madhavan urged the government to take decisive action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.
"I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again."
He added that he believed corrective measures would be implemented to strengthen the system and protect the integrity of education in the years ahead.
Student encouragement
Madhavan to students: Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves
Addressing students directly, Madhavan urged them not to lose faith because of the current situation.
He said, "Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future."
The actor also praised those peacefully demanding meaningful reforms but cautioned against "vested interests" that might divert the movement from its original purpose.
Ongoing protests
Protests continue over alleged irregularities in examinations
Madhavan's statement comes as protests continue over alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET paper leak. The movement has been supported by several public figures, including activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk.
Apart from the Rang De Basanti actor, stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, among others, have spoken out.