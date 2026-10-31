R Madhavan to headline Vishal Furia's upcoming horror film
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Furia, known for horror films such as Chhorii and Maa, is all set to return to the genre with a new project. The director is currently working on an untitled horror film, starring actor R Madhavan in the lead role, reported Variety India. Here's everything to know.
Director's choice
'He was always my 1st and only choice': Furia
Furia expressed his excitement about working with Madhavan, saying, "He was always my first and only choice."
"I'm stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film."
"He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror film 13B, one of my favorite films of all time."
"His conviction, experience, and understanding of serious horror are very rare."
Film expectations
'Want to create something audiences have never seen'
Furia further elaborated on his vision for the upcoming film, saying, "We want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones."
This isn't Madhavan's first venture into horror; he has previously starred in 13B and Shaitaan.
He also made a cameo appearance in Furia's Maa, which starred Kajol.
Actor's journey
Madhavan recently enjoyed success with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Madhavan recently received acclaim for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, which hit theaters on March 19, 2026.
His film with Furia is expected to go into production in early 2027.
The project is being produced by Rohit Ranjan under his banner, Frostlit Production Limited.