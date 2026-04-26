Telugu comedy 'Raakaasa' to hit Netflix on May 1

Apart from its original Telugu version, the movie will reportedly be available in several other languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, an official confirmation regarding this multilingual release is awaited. The film also stars Nayan Sarika as the female lead and features a strong ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Getup Srinu, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajsekhar Aningi.

Storyline

Here's what happens in 'Raakaasa'

The movie﻿ follows the story of Veeru, a young man who returns to his hometown from the US with plans to marry his childhood sweetheart. However, he is heartbroken to find out that she is about to wed someone else. Determined to stop the wedding, Veeru makes several unsuccessful attempts before falling asleep near an abandoned fort rumored to be haunted. The events of that night form the crux of this fantasy horror-comedy tale.