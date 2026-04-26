Telugu comedy 'Raakaasa' to hit Netflix on May 1
What's the story
Sangeeth Shobhan's fantasy horror-comedy Raakaasa, which hit theaters on April 3, is all set for its digital premiere. The film, directed by Manasa Sharma and produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures, will be available on Netflix from May 1. The streaming platform has already listed the movie in its catalog.
Multilingual release
Will it be available in dubbed versions?
Apart from its original Telugu version, the movie will reportedly be available in several other languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, an official confirmation regarding this multilingual release is awaited. The film also stars Nayan Sarika as the female lead and features a strong ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Getup Srinu, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajsekhar Aningi.
Storyline
Here's what happens in 'Raakaasa'
The movie follows the story of Veeru, a young man who returns to his hometown from the US with plans to marry his childhood sweetheart. However, he is heartbroken to find out that she is about to wed someone else. Determined to stop the wedding, Veeru makes several unsuccessful attempts before falling asleep near an abandoned fort rumored to be haunted. The events of that night form the crux of this fantasy horror-comedy tale.