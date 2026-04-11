Rai sues 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' over 'Tirchi Topiwale' use
Entertainment
Filmmaker Rajiv Rai is taking legal action against the team behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, saying they used his classic 1989 song Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev without asking.
The track appears in the film's climax, and a remixed version is included in the soundtrack, with Jio Studios, B62 Studios, and T-Series all named in the lawsuit.
Rai says soundtrack use allowed
Rai says that while T-Series can use Tirchi Topiwale in soundtracks, actually putting it into a movie's story crosses the line.
He's disappointed that director Aditya Dhar and his crew didn't reach out or give him credit for his work.