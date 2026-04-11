Rai sues 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' over 'Tirchi Topiwale' use Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai is taking legal action against the team behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, saying they used his classic 1989 song Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev without asking.

The track appears in the film's climax, and a remixed version is included in the soundtrack, with Jio Studios, B62 Studios, and T-Series all named in the lawsuit.